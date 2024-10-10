Jabalia Camp Under Siege for Five Consecutive Days

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian civilians in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip are being subjected to a process of genocide and ethnic cleansing for the fifth consecutive day, as the occupation forces impose a land blockade, carry out killings, blow up homes, and forced displacement.

Civilians there insist on not being displaced to the southern Gaza Strip, despite the war of genocide and the intense pressure exerted by the occupation forces, and their efforts to put the health system in the northern Gaza Strip out of service, after they demanded the Kamal Adwan, Indonesian, and Al-Awda hospitals to evacuate within 24 hours, as the deadline ends today, Wafa reports.

This is the third ground operation carried out by the occupation in Jabalia camp since the beginning of the genocide war on October 7, 2023.

Last Sunday, the occupation army announced the start of a ground military operation in Jabalia, hours after the start of a vicious attack on the eastern and western areas of the northern Gaza Strip, including in Jabalia, which is the most violent since last May.

On Monday, the occupation warned citizens to evacuate their homes in Jabalia, and the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, and head south.

In addition, areas in Beit Lahia and the surroundings of Tawam and Atatra areas are being subjected to continuous shelling by land, sea and air.

Out of the 1.2 million people who used to live in the Gaza and North governorates, there are currently about 700,000 people who have refused to move to the southern part of the Strip, according to official Palestinian data.

Most of the axes surrounding the Jabalia camp are seeing an incursion by the occupation forces, which imposed their siege on the area Thursday morning according to eyewitnesses.

In an incomplete tally, the number of slain Palestinians since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 has risen to about 42,010, and 97,720 wounded, the majority of whom are women and children, and thousands of victims who are still under the rubble and on the roads where they cannot be reached. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)