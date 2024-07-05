Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza and Jabalia Kill 3 Children

Gaza, MINA – Several civilians were killed and others injured late last night due to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City and Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Local sources confirmed the killing of several individuals following an Israeli attack on a populated house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

In the meantime, five people, including three children, were killed in the Israeli strikes on Jabalia.

Additionally, sources noted that Israeli artillery targeted locations in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central region of the enclave.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 38,011 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 87,445 injuries, according to the latest updates released by the local health authorities in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

