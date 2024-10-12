Israel Continues Its Wide-scale Onslaught on Jabalia for Seventh Day

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military continues its wide-scale onslaught and intense bombardment of the town of Jabalia and its refugee camp in northern Gaza for the seventh day in a row, resulting in dozens of casualties, including women and children.

According to Wafa, since Saturday morning, heavy Israeli shelling and missile strikes have left many civilians killed and injured in Jabalia, as well as in the nearby areas of Al-Safatay and Al-Tawam, according to local and medical reports.

The humanitarian situation in Jabalia is deteriorating rapidly, with food, medical supplies, and water being blocked from entering the region. Emergency medical teams are struggling to reach the wounded and recover the bodies of those killed.

This morning, the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for residents of Jabalia. However, many citizens are determined to remain in their homes rather than flee southward.

The current military assault, which began on October 6, follows one of the most intense assaults on northern Gaza since May of this year. This marks the third ground offensive conducted by Israeli forces in Jabalia since the outbreak of the Israeli genocidal onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The attacks have not only targeted residential areas but have also devastated infrastructure, isolating communities and destroying roads. A systematic campaign of starvation is underway, as access to essential supplies is severely restricted, including the targeting of bakeries.

Meantime, Israeli drones and fighter jets continue to fire indiscriminately at any visible movement on the ground, further exacerbating the chaos and fear among the civilian population.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 42,150 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 98,117 individuals sustaining injuries, the majority of whom are women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)