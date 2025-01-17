Israeli Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire, Despite Three Minister against

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s Security and Political Cabinets on Friday approved a prisoner swap and ceasefire deal in Gaza, despite reports that three ministers voted against it, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Security Cabinet is made up of 11 ministers. However, the agreement with Hamas will be submitted to the Cabinet on Friday, with the expectation that it will be approved.

According to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, “After evaluating all political, security and humanitarian aspects, and recognizing that the proposed agreement is in line with the war aims, the Committee of Ministers for National Security Affairs (Political-Security Cabinet) has recommended that the government approve the proposed plan.”

“The cabinet is expected to meet today,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Army Radio reported that three ministers voted against the agreement: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, a member of the Likud Party. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)