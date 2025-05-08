SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Government Warns of Israeli Plans to Create Aid-Based ‘Nazi Ghetto’ Camps

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza government has issued a strong condemnation of Israeli plans to establish what it describes as forced isolation camps modeled after “Nazi ghettos,” accusing Tel Aviv of weaponizing humanitarian aid to implement segregation, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said, “We categorically reject the occupation’s plans to establish forced isolation camps akin to Nazi ghettos through control over humanitarian aid and its distribution as part of a systematic segregation policy, in clear violation of all principles of international law.”

Labeling the approach as “inhumane,” the office stressed that the Palestinian people would resist what it called criminal schemes that aim to transform humanitarian assistance into a mechanism of siege, starvation, and domination.

The government urged the international community and human rights bodies to intervene immediately to halt the policies, which it claimed amount to systematic chaos and violate justice, dignity, and humanitarian law.

Since Israel’s closure of Gaza’s crossings on March 2, the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave has worsened drastically, with shortages of food, fuel, water, and medical supplies. Palestinian health authorities report that at least 57 people, mostly children, have died from hunger.

Meanwhile, Israel’s security Cabinet recently approved a joint plan with the U.S. to resume restricted aid deliveries to Gaza through “humanitarian compounds” managed via international funds and private firms. The Gaza government and various international organizations have denounced the move, calling it inconsistent with humanitarian principles.

A recent World Bank report highlighted that Gaza’s 2.4 million residents are now almost entirely dependent on aid following 20 months of blockade and devastating conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

