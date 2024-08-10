Israeli Bombing on Gaza School during Fajr Prayer Kills 100 Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – At least 100 Palestinians were killed early Saturday when the Israeli military bombed the Al-Taba’een school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The school was housing displaced residents. Dozens were injured in the attack.

Israeli military aircraft targeted the school while worshipers were performing the fajr (dawn) prayer, the Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported.

The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the school “massacre,” saying that the attack was “part of a broader campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.”

In a statement, the media office said: “The occupation army directly targeted displaced civilians while performing fajr (dawn) prayers, (which) led to a rapid rise in the number of casualties.”

It placed “full responsibility for the massacre on the Israeli occupation and the US administration.”

The media office also urged the international community and global organizations to “put pressure on Israel to stop the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of civilians and displaced people in the Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed the school contained an “operating military headquarters” for the Palestinian group Hamas.

It claimed that “several steps were taken to minimize the risk of civilian harm.”

With the bombing of Al-Taba’een School, the total number of schools targeted by the Israeli army in Gaza City over the past week has increased to six, according to an Anadolu tally. (T/RE1/P2)

