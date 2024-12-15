Israeli Forces Attack Khalil Oweida School, 15 Civilians Killed

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces carried out a deadly attack on the Khalil Oweida School in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, early Sunday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The school had served as a shelter for refugee families fleeing Israel’s genocidal war.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces surrounded the facility before opening heavy fire and direct artillery fire on the building.

At least 15 civilians, including women and children, were reportedly killed and many others injured. The victims described scenes of chaos and destruction, as families struggled to protect their loved ones amid the onslaught.

After the attack, Israeli forces forced the remaining residents to evacuate the site under threat of further violence. The displaced families were directed to a military checkpoint on Salah al-Din Street, where all the men were detained, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on schools in Gaza, which have increasingly been targeted despite being designated as safe havens for civilians.

Earlier in October, an airstrike on a school in Nuseirat Refugee Camp killed 17 people, with many more injured.

Similarly, an attack on a UN-run school in Jabaliya killed more than 100 people, most of them women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)