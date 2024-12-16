Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza, 20 Palestinian Civilians Martyred

Gaza, MINA – At least 20 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were martyred due to airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces targeting a school sheltering refugees west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The UNRWA school, located next to the Nasser Medical Complex, was housing Gaza residents displaced by the brutal attacks of the Israeli occupation forces.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces, supported by the United States and Europe, have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip. Their airstrikes have bombed hospitals, civilian homes, and blocked the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

According to Quds Press, the Israeli military aggression has resulted in approximately 152,000 Palestinian casualties, including both martyrs and the injured, with the majority of the victims being women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)