Israeli Army Closes Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim Worshipers

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Monday the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil City to Muslim worshipers for two days to allow Jewish settlers to celebrate the Passover occasion at the Islamic holy site.

The Islamic Awqaf Directorate in al-Khalil said in a statement that the Israeli army closed the Mosque last night and informed it of its intention to bar Muslim worshipers from entering the holy site for two days, PIC reported.

The Awqaf Directorate described the closure as “a blatant violation of the Mosque’s sanctity and a provocative and aggressive step against Muslims’ right to have access to their places of worship.”

After the 1994 massacre of 29 Palestinian worshipers inside the Mosque by a Jewish terrorist, the IOA imposed its control over the Islamic holy site and divided it between Muslims and Jewish settlers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)