Israeli Airstrikes Struck Shelter for Displaced in Gaza, 17 Civilians Martyred

Gaza, MINA – At least 17 Palestinians early Wednesday were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a shelter in Gaza City and a home in the northern Gaza Strip, as the Israeli artillery continues to shell areas across the war-torn enclave, Anadolu Agency reported

A medical source said 10 Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Tabi’een school, which shelters displaced people in Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that at dawn Israeli warplanes struck the school-turned-shelter, leaving fatalities among the displaced.

Search operations continue for missing people under the rubble, the witnesses added.

On Aug. 10 the same school was the scene of a bloody massacre when Israeli warplanes struck it while people were praying, killing over 100 Palestinians.

A medical source also told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

Three more people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a group of people near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, according to medics.

The Israeli army also besieged a school in the Beit Lahia Project area, forcing the displaced people inside to leave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)