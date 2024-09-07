Israeli Airstrikes on Northern and Central Gaza Strip Kill Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Earlier today, two civilians were killed and others were injured, including children in Israeli airstrikes on the northern and central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that two people were killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation’s shelling of a residential apartment in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, at least 33 civilians were injured following the occupation’s artillery shelling of the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation warplanes intensively targeted the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. Meanwhile, the artillery shelling was renewed on the east of the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation warplanes also targeted the vicinity of the municipal stadium in the Mufti Land area, northeast of the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)