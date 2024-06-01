Select Language

Israeli Airstrike Attack House in Central Gaza, Killing Several Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli army airstrike Friday night targeted a house on al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza, killing several Palestinians and injuring others, Wafa reports.

Wafa reported Israeli occupation fighter jets targeted a house, located close to al-Ghafri junction on al-Jalaa Street, in the city of Gaza, killing several people and injuring others.

Israeli fighter jets also conducted an airstrike that targeted the Gaza city neighbourhood of Zaytoun.

Tried before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 36,284 Palestinians and injuring over 82,057 others.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Also Read:  Dozen of Civilians Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Central Gaza

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

