Israeli Airstrike Attack a Mosque on Northern Gaza, Several Palestinians Killed

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and others injured early Tuesday by Israeli airstrikes that targeted a mosque in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa reported.

Medical sources said that “several martyrs and nine wounded were transported to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli occupation’s aircraft targeting the Al-Fakhoura Martyrs Mosque located west of the Jabalia refugee camp.”

Israeli army vehicles also infiltrated the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, besieging a school sheltering displaced people and opening fire on them, said Wafa.

Local sources reported an outage in communications and internet services in Beit Hanoun coinciding with the incursion by Israeli troops.

The news agency added that the Israeli army continued firing heavy machine guns west of the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza as well as artillery shelling in the eastern and northern regions of the Gaza Strip.​​​​​​​

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. Nearly 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)