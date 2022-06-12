Israel Ranks First in the Killing of Journalists in the World

Washington, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities is ranked first in the world in the killing of journalists, according to a detailed study published by the United States organization, Countercurrents.

Israel is first on the scale of journalist killings by a large margin compared to other global countries, Wafa reported it on Sunday.

“Based on the average number of journalists killed per 10 million population annually, the killing of journalists by the Israeli apartheid regime in Palestine tops the world and is 73.4 times greater than in the world as a whole,” the study said.

Since 2000, the Israeli occupation has killed 55 Palestinian journalists while carrying out their journalistic work.

Recently, Palestinian journalists Ghufran and Rasna were shot dead by occupation soldiers near the Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron last June 1 and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was also killed by occupation bullets on May 11 while reporting in Jenin camp. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)