One more Journalist Killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 191

Gaza, MINA – One more Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll since October last year to 191, local authorities said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Gaza’s government media office identified the latest victim as Mamdouh Kaneetah, an editor in Al-Aqsa Channel.

Condemning Israel for “this heinous crime,” the office called on “the international community, international organizations, and entities related to journalism worldwide to hold the occupation accountable, pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and pressure it to stop the crime of genocide and the killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists.”

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October last year, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,100. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)