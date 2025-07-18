SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Euro-Med: Israel Killing One Woman Every Hour in Gaza

sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)

Geneva, MINA – More than 20,000 Palestinian women and girls have been killed in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, according to the latest report from the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

This staggering figure translates to more than one woman or girl martyred every hour since the genocide began in October 2023.

These victims are not mere statistics. They are mothers, daughters, doctors, teachers, workers, students, and leaders, each playing a vital role in holding their families and communities together.

“This is a wound that no child can heal from,” the report stated on Thursday.

Also Read: Netanyahu’s Coalition Falters as Shas Party Withdraws Amid Political and Legal Pressure

Over 1 million women and girls in Gaza have been forcibly displaced. Among them are 150,000 pregnant women and new mothers. Many are giving birth in tents, bombed-out houses, or the remnants of destroyed hospitals, often without clean water, medical personnel, or safety.

Childbirth in Gaza has become a life-threatening act, the report concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Cancel Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

TagEuro-Med Gaza Women war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Euro-Med: Israel Killing One Woman Every Hour in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

100 Palestinians, Including 27 Aid Seekers, Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 11:26 WIB
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Europe

UN Rights Office Reports 798 Gazans Killed While Seeking Humanitarian Aid Since Late May

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:34 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Pacu Jalur Festival Officially Included in KEN 2025, Ready to Go Global

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Hague Group Agrees to Halt Arms Trade and Ban Israeli Vessels

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • 11 hours ago
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Articles

Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us