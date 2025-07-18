Euro-Med: Israel Killing One Woman Every Hour in Gaza

Geneva, MINA – More than 20,000 Palestinian women and girls have been killed in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, according to the latest report from the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

This staggering figure translates to more than one woman or girl martyred every hour since the genocide began in October 2023.

These victims are not mere statistics. They are mothers, daughters, doctors, teachers, workers, students, and leaders, each playing a vital role in holding their families and communities together.

“This is a wound that no child can heal from,” the report stated on Thursday.

Also Read: Netanyahu’s Coalition Falters as Shas Party Withdraws Amid Political and Legal Pressure

Over 1 million women and girls in Gaza have been forcibly displaced. Among them are 150,000 pregnant women and new mothers. Many are giving birth in tents, bombed-out houses, or the remnants of destroyed hospitals, often without clean water, medical personnel, or safety.

Childbirth in Gaza has become a life-threatening act, the report concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Cancel Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant