Israeli Snipers Shoot Dead a Photojournalist in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian medical sources announced on Friday that journalist Sa’ed Abu Nabhan was killed while carrying out his duties covering the ongoing Israeli aggression in the an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to Anadolu Agency, Sa’ed Abu Nabhan worked as a photojournalist for the Al-Ghad satellite channel.

In this regard, the Palestinian Journalists Forum condemned the killing of journalist Abu Nabhan by Israel, who was reportedly shot dead by Israeli snipers in the an-Nuseirat camp.

With the death of Abu Nabhan, the number of journalists killed since October 7, 2023, has risen to 203. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)