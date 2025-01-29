Palestinian Red Crescent Ambulance Shot at by Israeli Sniper in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Israeli occupation forces fired on one of its ambulances in the city of Rafah.

According to PRCS, the ambulance was shot at by an Israeli sniper while on an emergency mission in the Tel al-Sultan area, west of Rafah, as reported by WAFA on Tuesday (January 28).

This attack on the ambulance adds to the long list of violations of international humanitarian law, which protects medical personnel and healthcare facilities in conflict zones.

Such actions have been widely condemned by the international community as they hinder efforts to save victims in urgent need of medical assistance.

Also Read: Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli attacks on Gaza have continued, increasingly targeting civilians, medical personnel, and humanitarian infrastructure.

Human rights organizations have called for an investigation into the attack on the ambulance and have demanded accountability from Israel for violations of international conventions protecting healthcare services in conflict areas.

Palestinian medical sources announced on Tuesday (January 28) that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 47,354, with the majority being women and children, since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal aggression on October 7, 2023.

They added that the total death toll has reached 111,563 since the start of the aggression, while thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble.

Also Read: Explosion of Unexploded Israeli Munitions Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

They confirmed that 48 deceased Palestinians have arrived at hospitals in Gaza, including 37 whose bodies have been recovered, and 80 wounded individuals have arrived at hospitals as a result of Israel’s aggression in Gaza over the past 48 hours.

The sources also stated that some victims remain trapped under debris and in the streets, and rescue teams have yet to reach them. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Ammunition Explosion Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis