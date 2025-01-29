SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Red Crescent Ambulance Shot at by Israeli Sniper in Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 58 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Israeli occupation forces fired on one of its ambulances in the city of Rafah.

According to PRCS, the ambulance was shot at by an Israeli sniper while on an emergency mission in the Tel al-Sultan area, west of Rafah, as reported by WAFA on Tuesday (January 28).

This attack on the ambulance adds to the long list of violations of international humanitarian law, which protects medical personnel and healthcare facilities in conflict zones.

Such actions have been widely condemned by the international community as they hinder efforts to save victims in urgent need of medical assistance.

Also Read: Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli attacks on Gaza have continued, increasingly targeting civilians, medical personnel, and humanitarian infrastructure.

Human rights organizations have called for an investigation into the attack on the ambulance and have demanded accountability from Israel for violations of international conventions protecting healthcare services in conflict areas.

Palestinian medical sources announced on Tuesday (January 28) that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 47,354, with the majority being women and children, since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal aggression on October 7, 2023.

They added that the total death toll has reached 111,563 since the start of the aggression, while thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble.

Also Read: Explosion of Unexploded Israeli Munitions Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

They confirmed that 48 deceased Palestinians have arrived at hospitals in Gaza, including 37 whose bodies have been recovered, and 80 wounded individuals have arrived at hospitals as a result of Israel’s aggression in Gaza over the past 48 hours.

The sources also stated that some victims remain trapped under debris and in the streets, and rescue teams have yet to reach them. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Ammunition Explosion Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

TagAmbulance in Gaza Israeli snipers PRCS

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestinian Red Crescent Ambulance Shot at by Israeli Sniper in Rafah

  • 58 minutes ago
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Snipers Shoot Dead a Photojournalist in Central Gaza

  • Saturday, 11 January 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Palestine

PRCS Clinics in Gaza Go out of Service Following Israeli Evacuation Orders

  • Tuesday, 23 July 2024 - 11:33 WIB
Palestine

PRCS: Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis Stuck with Israeli Shells

  • Friday, 26 January 2024 - 09:52 WIB
Palestine

PRCS: Ambulance Center in Northern Gaza Has Stopped Working

  • Thursday, 7 December 2023 - 14:17 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Attack Medical Team While On Duty in Jerusalem

  • Thursday, 6 April 2023 - 14:39 WIB
Load More
Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Rohingya Refugees in Aceh** (Photo: UNHCR)
Indonesia

Rohingya Immigrant Gives Birth at Peureulak Regional Hospital, East Aceh

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:38 WIB
America

UN Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents

  • Tuesday, 28 January 2025 - 06:58 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

Trump’s Middle East Envoy to Visit Gaza

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us