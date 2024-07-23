PRCS Clinics in Gaza Go out of Service Following Israeli Evacuation Orders

Gaza, MINA – The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS’s) Ma’an and Bani Suhaila medical clinics went out of service due to their location in the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, which the Israeli occupation ordered its evacuation, Wafa reports.

The occupation forces launched intensive raids Monday on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, resulting in the killing of 49 civilians and the injury of more than 186 others, which coincided with forced displacement, amid catastrophic humanitarian and medical conditions.

The occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in the killing of 39,006 civilians, the majority of whom were women and children, and the injury of 89,818 others.

Thousands of victims remain buried under the rubble and scattered on roads.

Casualty data in Gaza are incomplete due to the intensive Israeli aggression, the repeated and complete interruption of communication and internet services, the lack of fuel and heavy machinery and the devastated infrastructure, which renders it difficult to document figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)