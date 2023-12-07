PRCS: Ambulance Center in Northern Gaza Has Stopped Working

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement tonight that its ambulance center in the northern province of Gaza has stopped working, Wafa reports.

PRCS said the lack of fuel and the closure of hospitals in the northern Strip made it impossible to evacuate the wounded and the dead.

It added that the medical post set up by the ambulance team in Jabalia to deal with minor and moderate injuries is still working, and receives at least 250 wounded daily. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)