Death Toll of Journalists Killed in Gaza Reaches to 151

Gaza, MINA – Another journalist was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Monday, bringing the total number of media persons’ deaths to 151 since October 7 of last year, local authorities said, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office identified the victim as Mahmoud Qasem, who worked for a local news website.

The statement, however, did not elaborate on how or where he was killed.

On May 24, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said it had filed its third complaint with the International Criminal Court regarding Israeli war crimes against journalists.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)