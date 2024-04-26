Palestinian Photojournalist Invites Journalists to Witness Israeli Atrocities in Gaza

Istanbul, MINA – Mohammed Kahlout, a photojournalist from Gaza, Palestine invited journalists in the world to come to Gaza, to witness firsthand of Israeli atrocities.

“Come to Gaza, and see their (Israeli Zionist) atrocities and tell the world what is really happening is genocide against civilians,” he told MINA journalist Nurhadis in Istanbul on Thursday.

Furthermore, Kahlout said, Israel has destroyed everything in the Gaza Strip, and the world is just watching.

“Foreign media (pro-Israel) actually report the opposite is happening. “For this reason, it is mandatory for journalists to be present in the Gaza Strip, to investigate what is really happening,” he said.

Israel deliberately killed more than 130 of his journalist friends. “And this is a very clear message that Israel does not want what is really happening here to be conveyed (reported),” said Kahlout, who was shot five times by Israel while covering the Gaza war.

According to Kahlout, the war is taking place not only against civilians, but also social media journalists so that Israel can control information about Gaza, then distort the facts.

Kahlout, who had just received treatment in Istanbul after being shot by Israel in Gaza some time ago, stated that he would return to Gaza to work as a journalist. “It’s true, I will come back again, God willing,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)