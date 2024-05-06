Rocket Fire from Al-Qassam Brigades Kills Three Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – At least three Israeli soldiers were killed in a barrage of rocket fire from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, targeting a military site near the illegal settlement of Kerem Shalom on the border with the Gaza Strip.

“Three soldiers were killed during the attack near Kerem Shalom today, and three others were seriously wounded,” the Israeli army said in a brief statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nine other soldiers suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, according to Israel’s Channel 13.

With the latest casualties, the number of Israeli officers and soldiers killed since the outbreak of the war last October has risen to 611, including 266 since the start of the ground battles on October 27 last year.

Meanwhile, 3,344 officers and soldiers have been wounded, including 1,609 since the start of the ground operation, according to Israeli army data on its official website.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army announced that the Kerem Abu Salem area had been targeted, leading to the closure of the crossing there for the passage of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said early Sunday that they had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Kerem Shalom settlement with short-range missiles. (T/RE1/P2)

