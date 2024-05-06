Rocket Fire from Gaza, 10 Israelis Injured

Gaza, MINA – At least 10 Israelis were injured on Sunday in a rocket fire from the Gaza Strip at a military site near the border with the Palestinian enclave, according to Israeli media, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Walla news portal said more than 20 mortar shells were fired at the site near the illegal settlement of Kerem Shalom.

Three of the injured were in serious condition, the broadcaster said.

Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said early Sunday that it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Kerem Shalom settlement with short-range missiles.

Israel has waged a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. Nearly 34,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)