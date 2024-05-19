Thousands of Israelis Demonstrate in Several Cities, Demanding Hostage Swap Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday in several cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, demanding a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian resistance groups, the dismissal of Netanyahu’s government, and early elections in the country.

The protesters gathered at Kaplan Square in central Tel Aviv, calling for an immediate deal and the resignation of Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The protesters held signs, reading: “It’s time to replace Netanyahu.”

The demonstrators called for a return to the negotiating table immediately and for striking a deal with the Palestinian factions.

The Israeli army radio reported that the protesters attempted to block part of Ayalon Highway in central Tel Aviv, while police tried to prevent them.

Around 2,000 Israelis also protested in front of Netanyahu’s residence in the city of Caesarea in northern Israel, demanding the government arrange a hostage swap, according to the Israeli newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth.”

The protesters described Netanyahu as “guilty” and the “head of corruption,” as reported by Yedioth Ahronoth.

In the cities of Haifa, Netanya, Rehovot, and dozens of other locations across Israel, thousands of Israelis demonstrated, demanding the release of captives in Gaza and the dismissal of Netanyahu’s government, according to the daily.

Earlier, hundreds of Israelis gathered at the intersection of the Science Park in Rehovot to demand a hostage swap deal and early elections, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

It noted that former Mossad chief Danny Yatom participated in the protest, saying: “Netanyahu deliberately prevents the release of hostages and the end of the war because it puts his government at risk.”

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

