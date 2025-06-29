SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tens of Thousands Protest in Israel, Demand Return of Hostages from Gaza

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Tens of thousands of Israelis staged protests on Saturday in various cities, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government immediately secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

Demonstrations took place in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and several other cities, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

The protests come in the wake of a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran that erupted on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on military, nuclear, and civilian sites in Iran, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332 others, according to Iran’s Ministry of Health.

Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks, killing at least 29 people and injuring more than 3,400 in Israel, according to data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Dozens of Displaced Civilians

The conflict came to a halt after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement took effect on June 24.

Previously, US President Donald Trump stated that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza would be reached soon. “I think it’s close,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

However, Israeli officials were surprised by the statement and emphasized that there had been no indication of a change in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed its readiness to release all Israeli hostages “at once” on the condition that Israel halts its aggression, withdraws troops from Gaza, and releases Palestinian prisoners.

Also Read: 13 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

However, Netanyahu, who is currently a fugitive from the international court, continues to insist on a partial agreement and evades by imposing additional conditions, including the disarmament of Palestinian factions.

According to the Israeli opposition, Netanyahu is determined to reoccupy Gaza for his own political interests, particularly to stay in power. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Four Gaza Infants Die of Starvation in 48 Hours Amidst Israeli Blockade

