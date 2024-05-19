At Least 35,386 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Ongoing Offensive in Gaza

The bodies of the wounded and those who lost their lives as after the Israeli attacks are brought to the hospital in the region at Jabalia refugee camp in Jabalia, Gaza on May 18, 2024.(Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 35,386 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that 79,366 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 83 people and injured 105 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)