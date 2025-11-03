SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Gaza, MINA — Three Palestinians, including a woman, were killed on Monday after Israeli occupation forces launched an airstrike and opened fire north of Rafah, southern Gaza. Several others were injured in separate incidents as Israel continued demolishing homes in eastern Khan Yunis and Gaza City, in a renewed violation of the ceasefire agreement.

According to local sources, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid near the Al-Baraksat area north of Rafah, while a woman identified as Manal Abdullah Salem Al-Tarabin was shot dead by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Shakoush neighborhood, also in northern Rafah.

In Gaza City, two civilians were wounded when Israeli troops opened fire on residents in Al-Shaaf Street, east of the city. Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers advanced near Sheikh Zayed roundabout in northern Gaza, razing agricultural and residential land, while other military units continued demolishing homes in eastern Khan Yunis and Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the ongoing demolitions, describing them as “a clear and deliberate violation of the ceasefire agreement on Gaza.” He urged international mediators to pressure Israel to stop its repeated breaches, including daily killings, the continuation of the blockade, restrictions on humanitarian aid, and the closure of the Rafah border crossing.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that ten Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, including two from the latest attacks and eight whose bodies were recovered from the rubble. The ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under debris and along roads where civil defense and ambulance crews are unable to reach them due to ongoing Israeli shelling and restrictions.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, the ministry has documented 238 Palestinians killed and 600 wounded, with 510 bodies recovered from destroyed areas. On Monday, the ministry confirmed receiving the remains of 45 martyrs handed over by Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the total number of returned bodies to 270.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

