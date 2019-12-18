Israel Arrests Palestinian Woman Journalist

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prison Center (PPC) said the Israeli Authority on Monday issued an administrative detention order against a Palestinian woman journalist, Bushra Al-Tawil, (26 years) for four months.

It increased the number of Palestinian female prisoners in administrative custody to three, namely Shorouk Al-Badan from Bethlehem and Ala Al-Bisher from Qalqilya, WAFA reported.

The PPC said Tawil had been captured by the Israeli occupation three times before her current detention, in 2011 when she was sentenced to 16 years and a half months in prison, then released as part of a prisoner swap agreement.

In 2014, Tawil was again arrested by the Israeli military to serve his sentence and in 2017, she was put into administrative detention under the pretext of secret evidence, for eight months.

Then on December 11, she was arrested again, a few days after the release of his father Jamal Al-Tawil, the former Mayor of Al-Bireh who served 20 months of administrative detention because of his role in the resistance. Likewise her mother, who served Israeli prison terms because of her resistance to the occupation.

The PPC explained that the number of female detainees in Israeli prisons had reached 42, 38 of whom were detained in Damoon Prison, while four others, including Tawil, were being held at the Hasharon detention center. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)