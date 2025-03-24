SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Palestinian journalists Hossam Shabat and Mohammed Mansour were killed on Monday in Israeli airstrikes targeting them in separate locations in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Shabat, a contributor to Al Jazeera Mubasher, was killed in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, when an Israeli airstrike hit his car. Less than an hour earlier, he had posted on Facebook about the death of Mansour, who was killed in a similar Israeli strike on his apartment in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that their deaths bring the total number of journalists killed since Israel’s war on Gaza began to 208.

The office condemned the attacks as deliberate assassinations of Palestinian journalists. It also urged international press organizations, including the International Federation of Journalists and the Arab Journalists Union to take action against ongoing violations of press freedom.

International organizations and press freedom advocates have repeatedly raised concerns about the systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza. Despite calls for accountability, Israeli forces continue their military operations, making Gaza one of the most dangerous places in the world for media professionals.

The latest airstrikes come amid increasing civilian casualties in Gaza. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that Israeli bombings over the past 48 hours have killed 61 people and wounded 134.

The ministry warned that an unknown number of victims remain trapped under rubble, as rescue efforts are severely hindered by fuel shortages and the breakdown of civil defense equipment.

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 broke a ceasefire that had been in place since January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians, primarily civilians, including women and children.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving Gaza in ruins. []

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
