Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Journalist Dies After Israeli Strike on Tent in Khan Younis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian journalist died on Tuesday from severe burns sustained in an Israeli airstrike on a tent for journalists in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis a day earlier, Anadolu Agency reported.

Footage showed Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for the Palestine Today news agency, burning alive following the attack on the journalists’ tent near Nasser Hospital on Monday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Mansour succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday.

His death brought the number of journalists killed in the attack to two, while eight others were wounded.

Also Read: Israeli Warplane Attacks Journalist’s Tent Near Nasser Medical Complex

The Israeli army confirmed the strike on Monday, claiming that it targeted journalist Hassan Elslayeh, whom Tel Aviv alleges is a Hamas member. The military stated that Elslayeh was injured in the attack.

At least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to local authorities.

The Israeli military resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 1,400 people, injuring over 3,400 others, and violating a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: General Strike in West Bank in Solidarity with Gaza

TagAhmed Mansour Ceasefire Violation Gaza genocide case humanitarian crisis International Criminal Court Israeli airstrike Khan Younis media attack Media freedom Nasser Hospital Netanyahu Palestine Palestinian journalists war crimes Yoav Gallant

