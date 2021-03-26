Israel Orders a Travel Ban on Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities handed on Friday Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, an order banning him travel for two renewable months, WAFA reported.

The 84-year-old preacher has been detained by the occupation authorities several times in the past few years, the latest of which was on the tenth of this month.

He has also been denied access many times to the holy site and the Old City of Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation authorities.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)