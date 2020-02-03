Israel Launches Air Strike on Gaza Strip, Claims Counterattack

Gaza Strip, MINA – Israel launched an air strike in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, February 2 early morning local time. There were no fatalities from the rocket attack.

Israeli military claimed the attack was a counterattack from Palestine to southern Israel some time ago, thus quoted by CNNIndonesia.

“The action was taken because of the continued rocket attacks and the launch of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel,” said Israeli Military Unit Chief Major General Kamil Abu Rukun.

Israeli military said that the night attack targeted infrastructure belonging to Hamas, the Islamic group that controls Gaza.

“Fighter jets and helicopters have attacked a number of Hamas terror targets in the Northern Gaza Strip. Among those targets are underground infrastructure,” the Israeli military said.

Rockets, bullets and explosive balloons have been fired almost daily from the Gaza Strip to southern Israel since Tuesday.

The attack was launched after the statement of US President Donald Trump related to his plans to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinians strongly reject the plan because they feel the US strongly supports Israel.

Trump’s initiative is seen as showing that Israel will maintain control of the city of Jerusalem. The US is also considered to give Israel the green light to annex settlements in the West Bank.

As a result, Palestinians launched attacks on Israel. The attack forced the leading candidate in the Israeli general election Benny Gantz to take refuge in a shelter. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)