Israel Kills Seven More Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire 

Gaza, MINA – Seven more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation army fire in Gaza, increasing the overall death toll from Israel’s destructive war to 48,515, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Health Ministry’s statement on Wednesday, the death toll includes five individuals whose bodies were recovered from under the rubble in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 14 more injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals, bringing the total number of injuries to 111,941.

The statement emphasized that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or on roads, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the ongoing violence.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war.

Also Read: Gaza Faces Critical Water Shortage, UNICEF Warns

However, the ceasefire has not prevented daily violations by the Israeli occupation army, as reported by local authorities in Gaza. Despite the truce, Israel has blocked the entry of shelters, tents, and caravans into the enclave, depriving millions of displaced Palestinians of basic protection.

Over the past ten days, Israel has also closed all crossings, halting the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza. Additionally, the electricity supply to the enclave’s only desalination plant has been cut, leaving Palestinians without access to clean water. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard