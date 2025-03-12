SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Kills Seven More Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Seven more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation army fire in Gaza, increasing the overall death toll from Israel’s destructive war to 48,515, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Health Ministry’s  statement on Wednesday, the death toll includes five individuals whose bodies were recovered from under the rubble in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 14 more injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals, bringing the total number of injuries to 111,941.

The statement emphasized that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or on roads, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the ongoing violence.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war.

Also Read: Gaza Faces Critical Water Shortage, UNICEF Warns

However, the ceasefire has not prevented daily violations by the Israeli occupation army, as reported by local authorities in Gaza. Despite the truce, Israel has blocked the entry of shelters, tents, and caravans into the enclave, depriving millions of displaced Palestinians of basic protection.

Over the past ten days, Israel has also closed all crossings, halting the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza. Additionally, the electricity supply to the enclave’s only desalination plant has been cut, leaving Palestinians without access to clean water. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

Tagceasefire Ceasefire Violations Death toll Destructive War Electricity Supply Gaza Gaza crisis Health Ministry Human Rights humanitarian aid injuries Israel Israeli occupation Palestinian rights Palestinians UN Water Shortage

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Faces Critical Water Shortage, UNICEF Warns

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Kills Seven More Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire 

  • 2 hours ago
Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
America

Federal Court Blocks Deportation of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

  • 10 hours ago
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba Provides Free Meals for Palestinians in Gaza During Ramadan

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israel’s Prison Report Harsh Conditions During Ramadan

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 15:04 WIB
Indonesia

Social Affairs and Religious Affairs Minister to Support Sekolah Rakyat Program

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Faces Critical Water Shortage, UNICEF Warns

  • 1 hour ago
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us