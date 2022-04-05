Israel Kills 355 Palestinians, Injures 16,500 in 2021

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health released a new report that Israel has killed 355 Palestinians and injured more than 16,500 others during 2021.

“265 Palestinians killed by Israel were in the Gaza Strip and mainly during Israel’s war on Gaza in May last year, and 90 people were in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press release on Monday. WAFA reports.

He added that during the 11 days of Israel’s aggression against Gaza in May 2021, 3,000 injured people were hospitalized, including 2131 in the Gaza Strip, while 964 others were in West Bank hospitals.

According to the graph in the report, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in 2021 jumped from 10 in April to 303 in May. Among those killed, 87 were children, 60 were women and 18 were elderly.

“In the West Bank, the Nablus district recorded the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel and reached 30, followed by 14 in Jenin, 13 in Ramallah and al-Bireh districts, 11 in Hebron district, and 10 in Jerusalem district. In the Gaza Strip, 120 Palestinians died in Gaza City, 75 in northern Gaza, and 34 in the Khan Yunis area in the south,” the statement added.

The injuries from live ammunition also jumped from 56 in April 2021 to 2,866 in May of the same year as a result of the war in Gaza.

One in four live bullet wounds is a child under the age of 18, the report said.

He explained that 50 percent of the injuries were caused by live bullets, and that of the 964 injuries treated at West Bank hospitals, 35 percent were in the upper extremities.

“This shows that the Israeli army has a desire to kill Palestinians especially if we consider the 50 percent live ammunition rate,” the Ministry of Health added in its report. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)