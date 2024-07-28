Israel Issues New Evacuation Orders for Khan Younis, Previously Declared Safe Zone

Gaza, MINA – For the second time in a week, the Israeli occupation military has issued new forced evacuation orders for residents of the southern and western regions of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, which were previously declared a “safe humanitarian zone.”

The Israeli occupation military’s recent map indicates 27 residential neighborhoods marked in red, within the areas previously claimed to be a safe zone.

Residents of the southern neighborhood of Khan Younis have been ordered to evacuate immediately and relocate temporarily to the area designated as “humanitarian” in the Al-Mawasi region to the west.

Last Monday, the Israeli military had already reduced the scope of the so-called “humanitarian zone” by issuing evacuation orders for residents of the eastern neighborhood of Khan Younis. This was preceded by a sudden air and artillery assault campaign, followed by a ground invasion that resulted in casualties.

According to the United Nations, more than 180,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Khan Younis due to the ongoing bombardment since the Israeli occupation military began its offensive in the area last Monday.

In recent months, the Israeli occupation has repeatedly instructed residents to leave their homes and move to these southern neighborhoods, which it claimed were a safe humanitarian zone. However, the area where the Israeli military now insists that people relocate is lacking basic human necessities and is severely overcrowded with displaced individuals.

The area, which the military claims is a humanitarian zone, is suffering from extreme shortages of water, poor sanitary conditions, and widespread sewage problems, contributing to a dire humanitarian crisis amidst the destruction.

With the new evacuation orders, there has been a significant movement of people from western and southern Khan Younis to areas in the central Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)