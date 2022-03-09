Israel Forces Detain 12 Palestinians Amid Massive Raids in West Bank and Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested, at dawn today, a number of Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, including freed prisoners, and concentrated in the towns and neighborhoods of Jerusalem.

In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested the freed prisoner, Firas Zaatar, after storming his house, and the young man, Jihad Al-Asi, after raiding his house in the village of “Rujib”.

The occupation forces stormed the home of the freed prisoner, Yasser Badrasawy, on Al-Quds Street in Nablus, and he was interrogated, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

In Hebron, the Israeli forces stormed the home of the freed prisoner Laith Asafra in the town of Beit Kahil, north of Hebron, confiscated money and left damage in the house.

The arrests included the boy, Saleh Abdullah Jaradat, from Jenin, after he was beaten during the storming of the town of Al-Silat Al-Harithiya, which witnessed violent confrontations between Palestinian citizens and the occupation forces.

The occupation forces launched a massive campaign of arrests in towns northwest of occupied Jerusalem, affecting a number of young men, in addition to the occupation forces arresting young Jerusalemites from Sheikh Jarrah.

Among the detainees was known; Jamil Hassan Al-Faqih from the town of Qatana, Wissam Elias Rabei and Khaled Hossam Al-Sheikh from Beit Anan, and Mufeed Fadl Al-Sheikh, Ahmed Salem Abu Eid, Ibrahim Ayyash and Majd Musa Abu Eid from Bedouins.

To the north of the Old City of Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested the young men, Yazan Al-Husseini, Ali Quneibi, and Muhammad Al-Sa`u from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witness daily incursions by the occupation forces, including raids and searches of homes, sabotaging their contents, and terrorizing their residents, especially women and children.

In its annual report on violations of the Israeli occupation, the media office of Hamas in the West Bank recorded the arrest of (5,286) citizens during the past year 2021.

According to the report, the incursions into various areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem amounted to 4,084 incursions. (LKG/RE1)

