Israel Carry Out Settler project on Palestinian Land in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) has approved a new plan to annex vast tracts of agricultural land in the towns of Qaryut and as-Sawiya, south of Nablus, to carry out projects for Jewish settlers.

According to local activist Bashar al-Qaryuti, the IOA approved a settlement plan that allows the annexation of Palestinian agricultural lands to use them for the construction of housing units, public facilities and roads for Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Eli, Palinfo reported.

Qaryuti said that the IOA had already announced this plan, but now it approved the appropriation of the area where the settler projects would be built.

He appealed to human rights groups and legal specialists to work on stopping this Israeli plan immediately.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)