Israel Bombs Red Crescent Headquarters in Khan Yunis, Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Several people were injured in an artillery attack by the Israeli occupation forces which targeted the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Khan Yunis City, Gaza, even though thousands of refugees were taking shelter there, Wafa reported.

A spokesperson for the Red Crescent said on Tuesday, Israeli bombardment targeted the top floor of the headquarters building which was used to treat many injured victims even though medical supplies were scarce and fuel was running out.

In addition, the Israeli occupation forces also arrested medical personnel and took them to an unknown location.

The spokesman said the health situation in Gaza was getting worse as Israeli troops continued to attack and prevented ambulance crews from entering the affected areas.

He said there was no longer a safe place in the Gaza Strip because Israeli forces targeted civilians.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression against the Gaza Strip from land, sea and air.

Israeli military warplanes bomb hospitals, buildings and homes of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation also arrested Palestinian civilians and completely blockaded the Gaza Strip by preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The aggression caused massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

A total of 20,915 Palestinians were martyred and 54,918 were injured as a result of Israeli military attacks, according to Palestinian and UN sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)