SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Human Rights Group Files War Crime Complaint against Israeli Commander

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)

Gaza, MINA – A human rights organization has lodged a war crime complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against an Israeli military commander in connection with the killing of a six-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Hind Rajab Foundation, on January 29, 2024, Hind and six of her family members were killed instantly when an Israeli tank opened fire on their car in Gaza City. Hind survived the initial attack but died hours later from her wounds after paramedics were unable to reach her due to heavy Israeli gunfire.

The Brussels-based foundation filed the complaint against Lt. Col. Beni Aharon, commander of the Israeli army’s 401st Armored Brigade at the time, alleging that his unit was responsible for both the attack on the civilian vehicle and the destruction of the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance sent to rescue Hind.

“It was under Lt. Col. Aharon’s command that an Israeli tank unit attacked the civilian vehicle of Hind’s family, and later destroyed the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance dispatched to rescue her,” the foundation stated. It added that the battalion involved, including its field commanders and officers, has been fully identified.

Also Read: Hamas Releases Video of Severely Wounded Israeli Captive Criticizing Netanyahu’s Strategy

Dyab Abou Jahjah, chairman of the foundation, emphasized that the complaint is only the beginning of a broader legal effort.

“Today, Hind should have been blowing out candles. Instead, we are naming her killer. This is only the beginning. We are coming for every name, every link in the chain, with the law and with truth,” he said.

The group has called for the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Aharon and is preparing further complaints against other officers.

Since October 2023, nearly 52,500 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza, most of them women and children, amid an ongoing Israeli offensive. []

Also Read: Jewish Settlers Detain Palestinian Journalists and Activist in Ramallah

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBeni Aharon Brussels civilian casualties Dyab Abou Jahjah Gaza Gaza City genocide case Hind Rajab Human Rights ICC complaint International Criminal Court Israeli military. Israeli offensive Netanyahu Palestine Red Crescent Tel al-Hawa war crime Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Human Rights Group Files War Crime Complaint against Israeli Commander

  • 1 hour ago
International

Houthi Group Claims Missile Strike on Ben Gurion Airport

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli captive in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Releases Video of Severely Wounded Israeli Captive Criticizing Netanyahu’s Strategy

  • 11 hours ago
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

57 Palestinians Martyred from Starvation Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Presents Five-Year Ceasefire Proposal, Rejected by Netanyahu

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Load More
Israeli captive in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Releases Video of Severely Wounded Israeli Captive Criticizing Netanyahu’s Strategy

  • 11 hours ago
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Yemen Strikes Israeli Airbase with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Flights Suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport After Missile Strike From Yemen

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:45 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

West Java Governor’s Vasectomy Proposal for Social Aid Sparks MUI Backlash

  • 18 hours ago
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:47 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
Palestine

57 Palestinians Martyred from Starvation Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us