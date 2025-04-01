SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 1,500 Humanitarian Workers Killed in Gaza Since October 2023: UN

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – At least 1,513 humanitarian workers have lost their lives, and numerous medical and civil defense facilities have been destroyed in the Gaza Strip since Israel’s military escalation began on October 7, 2023.

The Gaza Government Media Office confirmed the toll in a statement on Monday, detailing the deaths of 1,402 medical team members and 111 Civil Defense workers, Anadolu Agency reported.

A recent Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza, has underscored the extreme risks faced by humanitarian workers. This attack targeted members of the Palestine Red Crescent and the Civil Defense, leading to the recovery of 14 bodies, including eight Red Crescent workers, five Civil Defense staff, and a UN agency employee.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), condemned the killings, emphasizing that such attacks on aid workers are a grave violation of international law.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 80 Palestinians in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 50,357

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor referred to the incident as “the largest mass execution of humanitarian workers in the history of modern warfare.”

Since March 18, 2024, Israel’s aerial campaign on Gaza has resulted in over 1,000 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries.

This military action has also shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. The death toll in Gaza now exceeds 50,000, with most victims being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

TagCivil Defense Gaza Gaza conflict Human Rights humanitarian workers international law Israel Palestine Red Crescent Philippe Lazzarini UNRWA war crimes

