Israel Bombs another UN-Affiliated School in Gaza, Killing and Injuring Dozens of People

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Saturday bombed another UN-affiliated school in northern Gaza, where thousands of displaced civilians are living, killing and injuring dozens of people, as Palestinian medical and local sources report that it is currently difficult to remove bodies and shift the wounded for treatment, Anadolu Agency reported.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured when Israel bombed Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia, northern Gaza, which is affiliated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Palestinian medical and local sources told Anadolu that “the bodies of the martyrs cover school’s corridors,” noting the difficulty of evacuating the injured and killed from the building, in which thousands of displaced civilians found shelter.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Israel “is committing massacres in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which is the Al-Fakhoura School.”

In a statement sent to Anadolu, the ministry said, “We condemn in the strongest terms the continuous mass massacres committed by the occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, the most recent of which was the heinous massacre in Al-Fakhoura School, full of forcibly displaced people.”

It said “We consider this a new evidence proving that Israel’s declared war on Palestinian civilians aims to empty the entire area of the northern Gaza Strip of any Palestinian presence.

“With this massacre, which targeted a UNRWA school, the occupation insults the international community and the United Nations, and belittles all ineffective international demands calling for the protection of civilians.”​​​​​​

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 8,300 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle.(T/R3/RE1)

