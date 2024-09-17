Israel Blocks 83 Percent of Food Aid from Reaching Gaza: Aid Group

Gaza, MINA – People in Gaza are only eating an average of one meal per day as the Israeli army is blocking 83 percent of the food aid needed from reaching the besieged enclave, a group of 15 aid organisations have said in a joint statement, as reported by Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

The amount of aid being blocked by Israel has increased substantially from 2023, when just 34 percent of food aid was being blocked, the organisations added in the statement.

Amjad Al Shawa, the director of the Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO) said in the statement that 100 percent of Gaza’s population is now dependent on aid and the shortages mean people are starving.

“We are overwhelmed [with] these needs and [these] urgent requirements”, Al Shawa said.

The aid organisations that released the statement included Save the Children, ActionAid, Christian Aid and Islamic Relief. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)