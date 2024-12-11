Israel Has Blocked Humanitarian Aid to Northern Gaza for 66 Days

Geneva, MINA – Humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, where Israel launched a ground attack again on October 6, has been largely blocked for the past 66 days, according to the United Nations (UN).

As reported by TRT World on Wednesday, the attacks have left approximately 65,000 to 75,000 Palestinians without access to food, water, electricity, or healthcare, according to the UN.

In the north, Israel has continued its siege of Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoon, and Jabaliya, while Palestinian residents there are being denied aid, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Recently, around 5,500 people were forcibly relocated from three schools in Beit Lahiya to Gaza City.

Sigrid Kaag, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, told reporters after briefing the UN Security Council that civilians attempting to survive in Gaza are facing a “devastating situation.”

Kaag said that she and other UN officials have continuously urged Israel to allow humanitarian convoys into Northern Gaza and other areas, to permit the entry of commercial goods, to reopen the Rafah crossing from Egypt in the south, and to approve dual-use items. (T/RE1)

