Israel Bans Palestinians Visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police on Friday prevented thousands of Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers for five consecutive weeks.

According to the observations of Anadolu Agency correspondents, only a few hundred Palestinians managed to enter the mosque where the square appears almost empty.

Israeli police set up checkpoints at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City and prevent Palestinians outside the Old City from visiting the mosque.

Police claim the move is part of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Palestinians are instead carrying out Friday prayers on the streets.

Last week, the Israeli government extended those restrictions to the end of January. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)