Islamic Jihad: Resistance is More Effective in Restoring Palestinian Rights

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement believes that the act of resistance is the most effective way to restore Palestinian rights which has been seized by Israeli Zionists.

“Risking the fate of Palestine in so-called” peace “is a bet that fails and losses,” said member of the Islamic Jihad Political Bureau, Yusuf Al-Hasayinah, as quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Tuesday, May 26.

Al-Hasayinah asserted that there is no way for the Palestinian people other than to work to strengthen and continue resistance and develop their ability to guarantee a continuing confrontation with Israel on all fronts.

The statement was made in a statement on the momentum of the 20th anniversary of the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

“The massive withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon in 2000 was a bloody nightmare that haunted the leaders of the Israeli entity and its settlers, because of the blood debt they had to pay,” Al-Hasayinah said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)