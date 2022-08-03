Islamic Book Fair 2022 Officially Opened

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Governor of Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria officially opened the 2022 Islamic Book Fair (IBF) on Wednesday in Hall A, Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Central Jakarta’ which will last for five days, 3-7 August 2022.

“Bismillahirrahma nirrahim, the 2022 Islamic Book Fair (IBF) is officially opened,” he said virtually.

The event was organized by the Indonesian Publishers Association (Ikapi).

The 20th Islamic book exhibition takes the theme “Islamic Literacy Fosters National Optimism”. This theme was chosen because a good understanding of Islamic literacy is believed to be the foundation for the birth of a great nation, and a great nation will give birth to a strong civilization. A civilization that will be rahmatan lil alamin for all Indonesian citizens.

The Chairperson of the 2022 IBF Committee, Mahmud Anis Baswedan said, at the 20th Islamic Book Exhibition there were 128 booths from 49 publishers with a total of 10,000 books.

A number of figures also attended and enlivened the celebration of the 20th largest exhibition of Islamic books. Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies R. Baswedan also gave virtual remarks.

In addition to the above figures, other names who were also present at the IBF event were the General Chairperson of the Central Executive Board of the Indonesian Publishers Association (Ikapi) Arys Hilman Nugraha, Head of Jakarta Ikapi Hikmat Kurnia, Director of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), and a number of other figures.

The IBF 2022 exhibition was attended by around 63 participants from within and outside the country with a total of 138 booths taking participation. In this year’s IBF there are 10,000 book titles on display, with the number of books reaching 1 million copies.

Mahmud Anis added that his party had also coordinated with the Metro Jaya Regional Police (Polda Metro Jaya) for the 2022 IBF event, and with the Covid-19 Task Force.

“We have obtained permission from the Polda Metro Jaya and the Covid-19 Task Force. Therefore, we continue to enforce strict health protocols so that COVID-19 can be minimized,” he said.

Furthermore, his party also cooperates with the media to enliven the Islamic Book Fair (IBF) exhibition, as a media partner. These include Republika, MINA News, Muslim Channel, MNC Group (TV, Radio, and Media), Radio Silaturahim, Dream Radio, National Journal Daily, TVMU, and others.

While the main sponsor at the 2022 Islamic Book Fair (IBF) exhibition is Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI). His side is grateful, for the involvement and cooperation with BSI.

“God willing, this activity is very beneficial for the people and the nation,” he said.

The Islamic book exhibition is the 20th time it has been held since it was first held in 2002. Had a vacuum of implementation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, namely in 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)