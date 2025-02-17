SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

IRI Indonesia, PJMI Forge Partnership for Tropical Forest Protection and Climate Action

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia (left), together with the Chairman of PJMI, Ismail Lutan (right), after signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Cikeas River Climate Community), Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Sunday (February 16, 2025). (Photo: IRI Indonesia)

Jakarta, MINA— The Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) Indonesia and the Indonesian Muslim Journalists Association (Persaudaraan Jurnalis Muslim Indonesia/PJMI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support tropical forest protection and concrete actions in addressing climate change. The signing ceremony occurred at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Komunitas Iklim Sungai Cikeas) in Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java on Sunday.

This agreement reinforces both organizations’ commitment to raising public awareness and advocating for stronger policies on tropical forest conservation.

As an organization that focuses on tropical forest protection and the rights of indigenous communities, IRI Indonesia will provide training and workshops for PJMI journalists on environmental and climate change issues.

Meanwhile, PJMI will actively produce and disseminate news, articles, and educational content through various media platforms.

Also Read: Indonesia, Turkey Strengthen Cooperation, Military Drone Factory to be Built

“We believe the media plays a key role in building awareness and driving concrete actions to protect tropical forests,” said Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia. He emphasized that this collaboration aims to strengthen environmental narratives based on justice and sustainability.

Ismail Lutan, Chairman of PJMI, also highlighted the importance of journalists’ involvement in environmental issues.

“As Muslim journalists, we have a moral responsibility to voice issues of humanity and ecological justice. This partnership will strengthen our commitment to reporting on tropical forest conservation efforts,” he said.

This partnership covers three main aspects:

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  1. Training and education for journalists on tropical forest conservation, climate change, and the role of indigenous communities.
  2. Production and distribution of informative and educational media content through various online and offline platforms.
  3. Advocacy for public policies to strengthen regulations on tropical forest protection and climate change mitigation.

IRI Indonesia and PJMI will also establish a joint working team to coordinate program implementation, conduct periodic evaluations, and ensure the sustainability of this initiative.

As one of the world’s lungs, Indonesia’s tropical forests continue to face serious threats from deforestation and industrial expansion. According to recent data, over 115,000 hectares of primary forest were lost in 2023 due to illegal logging, palm oil plantations, and forest fires.

Through this partnership, both organizations hope to contribute to environmental conservation efforts and push for more sustainability-oriented policies.

“We hope this collaboration can inspire more stakeholders, including religious communities and other journalists, to engage in forest conservation and climate action efforts,” Hayu concluded.[]

Also Read: Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia (left), together with the Chairman of PJMI, Ismail Lutan (right), after signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Cikeas River Climate Community), Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Sunday (February 16, 2025). (Photo: IRI Indonesia)
