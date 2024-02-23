MUI Launches Legal Fatwa to Control Global Climate Change

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (LPLH-SDA MUI) Environment and Natural Resources Breeding Institute together with the MUI Fatwa Commission launched MUI fatwa No.86 of 2023 concerning the Law of Controlling Global Climate Change.

The launch of the fatwa was held together with the fatwa proposing institutions, namely the Manka Association, ECONUSA, and Ummah For Earth in the Buya Hamka Hall, 4th Floor, Central MUI Building on Friday.

Chairman of LPLH-SDA MUI Dr. Hayu Prabowo, said that the causes of climate change and global warming consist of various factors that cause extreme weather with prolonged dry seasons, rainfall and rising sea levels which cause hydrimeteorological disasters and failure of agriculture and fisheries.

“To control climate change, collaborative efforts are needed from various parties, both from the government and society in general,” he said.

Hayu said, from this view, various questions emerged from the public and environmental observers regarding increasing public and business awareness about the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through reducing the use of fossil energy, managing tropical forests and reducing waste, using renewable energy, and supporting government efforts in the implementation of a just energy transition.

“This fatwa is to provide certainty of answers from a sharia perspective, the public and environmental observers will ask the Indonesian Ulema Council,” he stressed.

In the process of drafting this fatwa, the fatwa commission together with the proposing institution conducted field visits to collect empirical evidence regarding the causes and impacts of climate change in the field.

Together with Manka and the Borneo Nature Foundation, the Fatwa Commission visited burnt peat in Central Kalimantan, and together with Manka and the Elang Association visited Riau to discuss with parties and the community regarding land and forest management.

Secretary of the MUI Fatwa Commission, Miftahul Huda, explained that in the fatwa discussion process, focus group discussions had been carried out with various stakeholders from government, academics, the business world and the community who actively provided input and scientific references.

“The legal provisions of this fatwa include prohibiting all actions that can cause natural damage, deforestation and burning of forests and land which have an impact on the climate crisis,” he explained.

He added that this fatwa also requires efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, reduce carbon footprints which are not basic needs and make efforts for a just energy transition.

Director of the Manka Association, Juliarta Bramansa Ottay, stated that climate change is a big and complex issue, so collaboration between more parties is needed so that awareness of the issue of climate change increases in society and so that the mitigation efforts that have been underway so far have more impact.

“We hope that the fatwa on the Law on Controlling Global Climate Change which is supported by the modalities of religious institutions in the fields of education and da’wah can reach and gather support from a wide audience to mainstream the issue of climate change in the lives of Indonesian people,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)