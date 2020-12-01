Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency: Calling Visas for Israel Must Stop

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of House of Representatives’ Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP), Fadli Zon called for the Indonesian Government’s policy on calling visas for Israeli citizens to be stopped immediately.

“Efforts to normalize relations with the state of Israel are unacceptable, therefore the policy that grants visas to Israeli citizens must be stopped,” said Fadli in a webinar entitled “The Palestinian Cause and Ways to Support it in Light of the Regional and International Development,” at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Monday.

Fadli said that if he was asked what the Palestinians prioritized, then without a doubt he would say that was to get more political support.

“This kind of stance must not weaken. The hope for an independent, democratic and sovereign Palestinian state must be maintained, “he stressed.

Since being formed on stolen land in 1948, continued Fadli, Israel has continued to exert various efforts to delegitimize Palestine as a state and nation. The normalization carried out by Arab countries has been considered a victory for Israel.

“I underline, normalization is a mistake. Deprivation and expulsion of Palestinians from their land and threatening them is a policy and something that Israel has always done on the ground, including the violations that have been committed during the last seven decades. Because it takes big steps that can oppose Israel’s stubbornness, ”said the politician from the Gerindra Party faction.

The Indonesian government on 23 November 2020 opened a calling visa service for eight countries, including Israel. The other seven countries are Afghanistan, Guinea, North Korea, Cameroon, Liberia, Nigeria and Somalia.

Calling Visa is a visit permit for foreign nationals with special procedures. The application is made by the applicant through a sponsor from a citizen or domestic legal entity.

Submission of applications will be conducted in a clearing house by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Manpower, the Indonesian National Police, the Attorney General’s Office, the State Intelligence Agency, the Indonesian National Armed Forces Strategic Intelligence Agency, and the National Narcotics Agency. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)